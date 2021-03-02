Gayle McKearin BENSON — Gayle McKearin of Bucksport, Maine, former resident of Benson, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Bar Harbor on Aug. 31, 1954, to Shirley Small and Juanita (Small) Dickey. She was a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School class of 1973. She moved to Vermont in 1975 where she met and married her husband. Gayle lived in Kingston, New York, for many years before returning to the Rutland area. Gayle worked for several years in the Rutland area, including at the Comfort Inn of Rutland. Gayle later worked in Maine as a caregiver, touching many lives. She was a kind person inside and out. Her greatest joy was her grandson, Caleb Tagg. He was her hero. They had a special bond. She lived for her daughter and grandson; they were her world. Gayle is survived by her daughter, Kristen McKearin and grandson Caleb Tagg of Rutland; her ex-husband, James of Rutland; her sister, Iris Wood and her husband, Michael, of Bucksport; her special nieces, Tracy and Sandy, and her nephew, Robert, and their children, who held a special place in Gayle's heart and she loved very much; along with her nieces and nephews on Jim’s side of the family. Gayle was predeceased by her parents and brother, William Ames of Rutland. There will be no calling hours. The family will have a celebration of Gayle's life at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.