Gene Evan Hathaway RUTLAND — Gene Evan Hathaway, 66, of Rutland died Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, from a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born on April 13, 1954, in Rutland, the son of Byron J. and Roxie (Severy) Hathaway. Gene grew up in Rutland Town on the family farm. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1972 and attended the University of Vermont. He worked with his family on the By-Rox Farm until 1987 when he established Hathaway Construction Inc. Gene was a member of The Chittenden Dammers Snowmobile Club, Italian American Club and the American Legion. He was a former longtime member and president of the Home Builders Association of Southern Vermont. He served the Town of Rutland as a selectman for several years and on the Rutland Town Volunteer Fire Department. Survivors include his wife, Celeste Michel; their two children, Courtney Lee and husband Chris of Brookline, Massachusetts, Kurt Hathaway and granddog Jaxx of Rutland Town; a sister, Marion Hathaway Stem of Jefferson, Georgia; a brother, Byron R. Hathaway and wife Irene of Rutland Town; a brother-in-law, A.J. Michel and wife Jill of Rutland; a niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his father on June 29, 1997; and his mother on March 23, 2007. There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A burial will be at a later date in the Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stafford Technical Center Construction Technology Program, payable to Student Craft Corp., C/O Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
