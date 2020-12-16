Gene H. Williams SAXTONS RIVER — Gene H. Williams, 88, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born March 6, 1932, in Springfield, the son of Wendell and Alberta (Adams) Williams. He graduated in 1950 from Springfield High School and attended the University of Vermont. Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. On June 16, 1956, he married Ann E. Dixon. She predeceased him Feb. 20, 2007. On June 12, 2010, he married Mary (Jordon) Kinney. He was employed as a design engineer in fluid power at Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield, retiring in 1995. Mr. Williams enjoyed tinkering, gardening, yard work, hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time at Lake Sunapee. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Survivors include his wife, Mary; three children, Howard Williams of Springfield, Karen Hamner of Lompoc, California, Dianne Kashiwabara of Bedford, New Hampshire; three stepchildren, Diane Comstock, Gary and Peter Kinney; two brothers, Glenn Williams of Springfield, Galen Williams of North Springfield; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno officiating. A celebration of life service will be held in 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168; or BAYADA Hospice, 1222 Putney Road Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
