Gene T. Rist SOUTH WALLINGFORD — Gene Thomas Rist, 74, of South Wallingford, died Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by his family, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 24, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Charles H. and Alice M. (Ploof) Rist. Mr. Rist had been employed by Carris Reels from 1969 until 1991 and then at J.P. Carrara until 1995 when he retired. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, old cars, collecting guns, and old western movies. Surviving are his ex-wife, Jeanie Butler; son Kevin (Karen) Rist; daughters, Shari (Roger) Patch, Sharon Rist; sister Ellen Frederick; his three grandchildren whom he adored, Jenna Patch, Rosanna and Lucas Bushman; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Pearce, and a brother, John Rist. We would like to extend thanks to his special nephew, Paul Graham, who has always gone out of his way to help and extend companionship; friend Jill for her compassionate support and assistance; and Rutland Regional Medical Center for the care and support during his journey with many chronic illnesses and in the time of comfort care. There will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
