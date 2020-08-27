Genevieve E. LaVictoire WEST RUTLAND — Genevieve E. LaVictoire, 83, of West Rutland, Vermont, died Aug. 18, 2020, at Mountain View Center. She was born April 29, 1937, in Orwell, Vermont, the daughter of Alfred and Hortence (Ranger) LaVictoire. She attended St. Peter's School in Rutland. Gen loved making puzzles, coloring, helping her sisters do crafts for the church bazaars, and travelling with her sisters to Maine. She attended St. Bridget Church in West Rutland. Survivors include two sisters, Carol (Carl) Guyette of North Clarendon and Joyce LaVictoire of West Rutland; two nieces, Michelle Guyette in Hawaii and Cheryle Guyette; and sister-in-law, Angela LaVictoire. She was predeceased by her sister, Muriel Weber, with whom she lived for many years; her brother, Richard LaVictoire; and her parents. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. There will be no calling hours and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
