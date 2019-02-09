Genevieve M. Dziubek WEST RUTLAND — Genevieve M. Dziubek, 95, died Feb. 7, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center. She was born Feb. 15, 1923, in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of John and Monica (Surma) Juszczyk. She was employed by Tambrands Inc. for 31 years. Mrs. Dziubek was a foster grandparent for 19 years at West Rutland High School. She was a member of St. Stainslaus Kostka Church and Women's Auxiliary of West Rutland American Legion Post 87. Survivors include two children Thomas and Patricia Dziubek, both of West Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Dziubek, in 1972; and four siblings Joan Falska, Lorraine Iwasko, Edward and Harry Juszczyk. A calling hour will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Stainslaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, West Rutland, VT 05777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.