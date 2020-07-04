Geoffrey Charles Welch MANCHESTER, N.H. — Geoffrey Charles Welch was born on the 5th day of July in the year 1949. He was the second child born that day to his parents, Richard T. and Margaret Rice Welch in Proctor, Vermont. His fraternal twin brother, Gregory Stephen, had been born several minutes before him. In those days, in the small town of West Rutland, Vermont, it was quite novel to have the birth of a set of fraternal twins and many neighbors in the community came to pay homage. Over his almost 71 years on this earth, Geoffrey would often state that he should have been christened with the middle name Chaucer, as in Geoffrey Chaucer, the greatest English poet/author of the Middle Ages who wrote The Canterbury Tales, a novel about a pilgrimage of stories about the many walks of people in life. Such best describes the life of our brother, Geoffrey C. Welch. His life was also a pilgrimage of sorts, a journey in search of moral and spiritual significance amid human struggles and achievement of resilience. Geoffrey was highly intelligent with superior verbal skills who could remember infinite details about the history of our country and the world and would share this knowledge with anyone who would listen because it was very important to him. His pilgrimage began as a young boy born with visual limitations and unfamiliar mannerisms in his social interactions with his peers. Because of this not yet discovered social disparity, unknown to him as a young boy, this made him vulnerable to the callousness of some peers. Such callous encounters with peers began to plant seeds of inner strength, fortitude, resilience, a quick wit and kindness within himself. He would use these evolving qualities with so many people he met throughout his lifetime who might be struggling with challenges in their own lives. And there were many. Geoff was blessed to move to Denver, Colorado, in 1975 as a young adult when his father was transferred with his business to work out west. Arriving in Denver, Geoff felt like “he found his home.” Geoff’s world opened up to the vast mid-western landscape that stretched for miles until reaching the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. The people he met out west resembled this same vast open-mindedness and welcoming nature to this land of opportunity. Geoff thrived in it. He graduated from Barnes Business College in Denver within two years. He enjoyed his work in market research where he used his strong verbal skills and quick wit via his telephone interchanges with companies across the country. He felt truly blessed when a woman and her soon-to-become husband welcomed Geoff into their life. Their friendship was built on respect, unconditional acceptance and human need. Because this young couple had three sons in quick order, and they both worked full-time jobs and did not have their immediate families close by, they “adopted” Geoff as an extended family member. Geoff soon became a “Mr. French” to their boys keeping them safe while one of the parents might need a break; helped the family maintain an orderly home; ran those extra errands; drove them when one of their cars was out of service; Most importantly, Geoff developed a trustworthy, fun and loving relationship with these three boys who today have grown into responsible young men and good citizens. He eventually came to be called “Uncle Geoff”- no other tribute could hold more meaning for Geoff throughout his life. Geoff relocated to New Hampshire where he helped his siblings care for their aging parents. During this part of his pilgrimage, his two sisters, Peg; a clinical social worker, and Anne, a special educational consultant, had perhaps discovered the missing piece of the puzzle that Geoff and his siblings kept searching for throughout most of their lives to explain their brother Geoff’s not so ordinary life. The missing piece of the puzzle is commonly known today as Asperger's, a condition that falls under the realm of autism. Geoff was born with Asperger's. Asperger's gave him the gift of high intelligence, superior verbal skills and a very focused interest and thirst for knowledge about U.S. and world history. As a result of this new self- knowledge, our brother, Geoff, was finally able to understand why his life was not an ordinary one. During the last years of Geoff’s pilgrimage, he welcomed caregivers to work with him to help maintain an independent lifestyle as his sight was beginning to diminish. One of his most gratifying weekly outings occurred when a befriended caregiver would take Geoff to Wendy's for a TRIPLESIZED BACONATOR BURGER and CHOCOLATE FROSTY. Forget fine dining! He was blessed to live in the exceptionally compassionate Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, the last year-and-a-half of his pilgrimage. The nurses and aides enjoyed Geoff’s sweet nature, quick wit and his many stories. As fate would have it, Geoff’s last roommate had been a college professor and expert on the history of the Civil War. Nothing further need be said about the common bond they both shared and became best buddies watching out for each other throughout the months of the historic pandemic. Geoffrey Welch’s pilgrimage on this earth came to completion on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Comfort Care at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire, of heart failure. His siblings summarize his life as not an ordinary one. But an extraordinary one because it was a true pilgrimage Geoff chose to take in his lifetime search of moral and spiritual significance amid the human struggle and achievement of resilience. We will forever cherish and honor our dear brother Geoff’s strength and fortitude his wealth of knowledge; and forever be humbled by his steadfast mastering of courage and resilience. Geoff would want grandparents and parents to share with their grandchildren and children their own personal life stories; the impact that historical events have had on their own family’s lives; and read to them about the beginning founding of our country, including both the good and bad realities, and to impress upon them that whatever our country may be enduring, it still is a free country that gives each of us the free choice to create our lives into meaningful ones. Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Geoff will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
