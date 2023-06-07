George A. Brott NORTH CLARENDON — George Andrew Brott, 64, of North Clarendon died unexpectedly on May 27, 2023. He was born on May 7, 1959 in Troy NY the son of Robert P. and Teresa (Wolfrum) Brott. George joined the US Army in 1976. For many years George worked as a diesel mechanic and farm hand for Hubbard Farm. Survivors include a daughter Theresa Ballard; her children Aubrey and Liam of Daytona Beach Fl; a sister Mary Brott of Hoosick Falls NY. He was predeceased by both his parents and a brother Robert S. Brott. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday June 8, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.