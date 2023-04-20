George A. Loso RUTLAND — George A. Loso, 88, died Saturday April 15th, 2023 in Rutland. He was born in Proctor, VT the son of George and Vilma (Cristelli) Loso. George graduated from Proctor High School class of 1953. He was a Vermont National Guard veteran serving in the 45th Engineering Company. George married Patricia Keefe Loso in June 1958. He worked 23 years for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He also worked for the Suburban Propane Company and Omya Electric Power Company before his retirement. George was member of the Proctor Pittsford Country Club, The Rutland American Legion Post 31 and the Loyal Order of the Moose. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and always looked forward to watching the horse races in Saratoga each summer. Surviving is his wife Patricia Loso of Rutland, two sons, Mark Loso (Cherie) of West Rutland, VT; George Loso (Sherri) of Essex, VT; two daughters, Annmarie Fiske (Michael) of Rutland Town, VT and Susan Antonitis (Daniel) of Westerly, RI. 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his parents George and Vilma; one sister Virginia Parker and brother-in-law Robert Parker. A visiting hour will be held Monday May 1, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland followed by Funeral Services at 1:00pm with Rev. John Tokaz O.F.M. Cap Pastor of St. Peter Church in Rutland Memorial contributions may be made in George’s name to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT.
