George A. Ritter Sr. RUTLAND TOWN - George A. Ritter Sr., 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Rutland Town. George was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 1, 1935 to George Ritter and Leona Juengling. He joined the Navy after high school where he served as a Seabee in Cuba. Following his return from the Navy, he met the love of his life of 63 years Judith Smith. They married in 1958 in Verona, New Jersey and had three sons: George Jr., Eric, and Gregg. George was a graduate of the University of Hartford and the Birmingham School of Law. He and his family moved to Vermont in 1980 where he founded and ran their family business Knight Kitchens for the past 40 years. George was a man of the community contributing to many local charities and institutions. Traveling the world with Judy was one of George’s many joys alongside working on his house and gardening. They spent much of their time after retirement at their home on the island of St. Croix. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed golfing as a member of the Proctor Pittsford Country Club and the Carambola Golf Club. He enjoyed regularly watching the University of Alabama and New England Patriots games. George is survived by his loving wife Judith; his three sons and their families: George Jr. Ritter and Anni Ritter, Eric Ritter and Tracy Smith, Gregg Ritter and Carolyn Bird; his eight grandchildren of whom he was very proud: Ryan, Connor, Karina, Erin, Cecilia, Alex, Liam, and Owen; and his beloved dog Penny. George was preceded in death by his parents George and Leona, his sister Marie Sharkey, and his daughter-in-law Lisa Kelley Ritter. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 pm at the Clifford Funeral Home on July 9, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.