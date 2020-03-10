George A. Tamborini SUDBURY — George A. Tamborini, 75, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born June 10, 1944, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of George and Maybelle (Denardis) Tamborini. He attended Cross High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1961, serving on the USS Hunley (AS-31) in Holy Loch Scotland until his honorable discharge in 1965. Mr. Tamborini married Patti Morris May 5, 1993. He was co-owner of Showcase Appliance and TV in Rutland for over 20 years, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed metal detecting, collecting antiques and hunting. Survivors include his wife of Sudbury; three children, Yvonne Langley of Connecticut, George Tamborini of Maine and Christopher Tamborini of New Jersey; two stepsons, Christopher and Matt Majka of Rutland; 12 grandchildren, a great-grandson; and a brother, Marshall Tamborini. He was predeceased by his parents. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, where a calling hour will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, South Side, Rutland, VT 05701.
