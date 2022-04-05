George B. Smith CHARLOTTE, N.C. — George Bradford Smith died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the age of 70. George was born on July 26, 1951, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Jerome R. Smith and Frances M. Veller. His fondest memories growing up centered around spending time with his two younger brothers, Richard "Dick" and Charles "Doog," his tall tales of skiing the early slopes at Killington and Pico mountains, and helping his mother build and place a Christmas wreath on (almost) every door in Rutland. George spent four years serving in the United States Air Force (including an undocumented 72-0 softball team record) and completed his degree in biology from the University of New Hampshire in 1978. His love of music led him to a professional career in the music industry, helping to supply local music stores with the newest artists, while simultaneously filling up the CD cases of every family member. George’s real pride came from his wife of 41 years, Mollie, and his four sons, Josh, Trevor, Murphy and Morgan. Nothing made him happier than seeing the successes of his children - from naval accolades, to baseball awards, to each finding their own spouses and growing families. George will be remembered as an avid Red Sox fan and the man with a scorebook in his hands at every baseball game. His love for the game and his boys encouraged him to turn his backyard into a lighted wiffle ball stadium and become a prominent and dedicated member of the baseball community in Clifton Park, New York. Friends and family will remember his home as the “most lived in house” in Clifton Park, as George welcomed everyone with an open door and arms. George was the last to cast judgement and accepted everyone for who they were, living out one of his mottos, “What you see is what you get.” George is survived by his best friend, Mollie, of Medfield, Massachusetts; his four sons, Josh (Stacey), of Stuart, Florida, Trevor (Katherine), of Medfield, Massachusetts, Murphy (Alexis), of Phoenix, Arizona, and Morgan (Danielle,) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and his younger brother, Charlie (Carol), of Rutland, Vermont. Additionally, he is survived by his four grandchildren, Hunter, Charlotte, Abigail and Selah. A celebration of life will be held at Ravenswood in Clifton Park, New York, on April 30, 2022, from 12-4 p.m. At a future date, burial services will be held in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please root for the damn Sox this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.