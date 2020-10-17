George Bates rites RUTLAND — A funeral service for George Bates, 89, of Rutland, who died June 22, 2020, was held July 11, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Richard Tinney, former Pastor. Organist was John Riddle. Vocalist was Lori Routhier. Readers were Steven Swane and Richard Gallo. Honorary bearers were members of the Patriot Guard. Bearers were Robert Bates Jr., Kenneth Bates Jr., Jason Bates, James Cain, Stephen Cain, Brian Swane, Anthony Dalto and Richard Rodrique, Burial, with military honors, were held in St. Joseph Cemetery with Rev. Tinney reading the prayers of the burial service. Flag folders were Ron Fairbanks, Clayton Rockwell, Mark Prouty, and Sam Coburn with Ron Fairbanks making the presentation. Jim Mills sounded taps. A reception followed at the family home. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.