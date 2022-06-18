George Costello RUTLAND — George Costello, 81, a lifelong resident of Rutland, passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of his family on June 15, 2022. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. George was born in Rutland on April 15, 1941, to Walter and Mary Regan Costello. He attended Christ the King School and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1960. After serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, he returned to his hometown where he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jean Cotrupi, and began a career with the U.S. Postal Service. During his 38-year career with the USPS, he served as a window clerk and was instrumental in starting the first Window Academy in Vermont, where clerks were trained. George was a member of St. Peter Church, American Legion Post 31, and VFW Post 648. He was also a member of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club and a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He spent 17 enjoyable years as a volunteer courier at RRMC. George took great pride in maintaining a pristine lawn and home. The highlight of his spring, summer and fall weekends was mowing his yard. He also loved to read and was a master of trivia. Surviving family members are his wife, Mary Jean; and three sons, Kevin, of Jericho, Vermont, Jeff, of Rutland, Vermont, and Andrew (Renée), of Lynbrook, New York. He was a loving “Papa” to his three grandchildren, Aidan, Grace Mary, and Jack Walter Costello. He loved them deeply and treasured their visits and nightly phone calls. Other survivors include sister-in-law Barbara Lozen; brother-in-law Tom Lozen; nieces, Mary Lynne Holmquist, Lori Canney, Kathleen Lozen, and Kelly Fiascone; and nephews, Stevie Canney, Keith Canney, Scott Lozen, Mike Olson, and Eddie Olson. Special recognition to Stevie Canney, whom George considered a “fourth son,” and Kathleen Lozen, whom he considered a daughter. George was predeceased by his sister, Connie Costello Olson; sister-in-law Donna Canney; and brother-in-law Duke Canney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Church on Monday, June 20, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Cemetery Fund, c/o St. Peter Church; or to Mount Saint Joseph Academy. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
