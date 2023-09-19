George E. Grandchamp RUTLAND — George E. Grandchamp, 66, of Rutland died September 11, 2023 in Tennesee. He was born in West Warwick, RI July 30, 1957 the son of Norbert and Rose (Brown) Grandchamp, Sr. George was employed with Rutland Plywood Corp for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Kuwait and Afghanistan. Surviving are his mother of Rutland, his companion Deborah Mirscle, two step-children, Sadie and Caden Scruggs, one sister, Margaret Grandchamp of Rutland, three brothers, Andrew Grandchamp and Henry Grandchamp of Rutland and Roger Grandchamp of East Wallingford. He was pre-deceased by his father, a brother, Norbert Grandchamp Jr. and a sister Debra Grandchamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
