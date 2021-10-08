George E. Stone Jr. DANBY — George E. Stone Jr., of Danby, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, at the age of 83. His battle with many medical issues throughout his entire life showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with true grit and a smile. Critically injured by a gunshot wound at 16 years old, he lived his entire life fully and in a way that surprised medical experts regularly. Against all odds, he survived when there was thought to be no hope, persevering with willful and stubborn determination. George was born in Danby on Oct. 30, 1937, the second of nine children, to George Sr. and Violet (Corey) Stone. He grew up on the family farm. He married the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Kathleen (Butler), on July 5, 1958. For George, it was love at first sight. He always said, “I knew I was going to marry her the first time I saw her standing in the screen door.” It took a bit of convincing on Kathleen’s part, but he persisted and together, they built a life and had two children. Though he had little formal education, he built a solid career, as a molding technician, working 28 years at Mack Molding Co. in Arlington, Vermont. He was a lifelong learner and a skilled and patient teacher for his children and grandchildren. During his life, he was an avid outdoorsman and gardener. He enjoyed socializing with friends, learning about new technology, back road rides and family time. He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Rev. Ralph Stone, Felix “Johnny” Stone and Maurice “Buzz” Stone; and two sisters, Lucille “Sophie” Edmunds and Jane Harrington. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Betty Kapitan and her husband, William, son, Scott Stone and his wife, Laura, all of Danby; three grandchildren, Holly Esquivel and her husband, Bernie, of San Antonio, Texas, Eric Kapitan, of Lakewood, Ohio, and Eli Stone, of Rutland; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Esquivel, Hudson Esquivel, Beckett Esquivel and Gabriel Esquivel, of San Antonio, Texas; and three sisters, Janice Corey and Candy Brown, of Danby, and Imogene Drabble, of Antrim, New Hampshire; many extended family members and friends. A private memorial service was held Thursday, Oct. 7, at Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford. The Rev. Collin Terenzini officiated. Private burial followed in Scottsville Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family is not accepting visitors at this time. If you would like to pay your respects, please email your favorite written memories to memoriesofgeorgestone@gmail.com or mail c/o William Kapitan, 1817 Scottsville Road, Danby, VT 05739. Please enjoy George’s video tribute at https://vimeo.com/622645851
