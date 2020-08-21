George Edward Martin RUTLAND — George Edward Martin, 82, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, after a multi-year battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 29, 1937, in Huntington, he was the oldest child of Alfred and Freda Martin. George leaves two children: son Christopher (Misty) Martin of Teague, Texas, grandchildren Joshua, Jacob, Arielle; and daughter Wendy (David) Zepeda of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren James, Joanna, Susanna, Samuel, plus great-granddaughter Luna Sabrina and great-grandson due to be born in October. He also leaves a brother, Raymond Martin of Hinesburg, and a sister, Elizabeth (Chester) Pecor of Monkton; plus several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Levi. George had many interests, but loved crossword puzzles. He recently found out that one of his granddaughters is also an avid puzzle solver. In his younger years, he liked to hunt and fish and spend time with family. George was employed at GE in Ludlow for many years, worked for the Postal Service, a wooden bowl making company, a tree service company and painted houses occasionally. His latest employment was at the Holiday Inn in Rutland. He served in the Air Force for four years as a radar specialist, joining at age 17. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Club in Rutland (Lodge 1122). The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and many caregivers of the Addison County Home Health and Hospice of Middlebury, the McClure Miller Respite House, plus the Rutland Regional Medical Center, the VA and the UVM Medical Center who gave special care to George. Memorial service will be at a later date. His funeral will be private. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.