George English RUTLAND — George E. English, 88, of Rutland died September 16, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Lincoln, VT May 2, 1934 the son of Earl and Mary (Cota) English. George was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War serving as a paratrooper from 1952 to 1955. George was a flooring contractor specializing in tile. Surviving are three sons, Brian E. English of Rutland, Michael E. English of West Rutland and Mark A. English/Holley of Lexington, KY, two brothers, Frederick English and Earl E. English and a sister Sally Bowen, fourteen grandchildren two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 21 at 11:00am at East Clarendon Cemetery in Airport Road East Clarendon, Vermont. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday September 21, 2022 at1:00pm at Roadside Chapel Assembly of God. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
