George F. Bates RUTLAND -- George F. Bates, 89, died June 22, 2020, in Rutland. He was born in Rutland, Oct. 7, 1930, son of George I. Bates and Marie (Avery) Bates. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. George was command sergeant major of the armored battalion for the Vermont National Guard. He was a Purple Heart recipient. Surviving are two daughters, Darcy Sawyer (Robert) of Rutland; Kathi Broadwell (Ronny) of Conway, South Carolina; a sister, Dolores Rodrique of Rutland; two sisters in law, Anne Bates of Rutland and Dorothy Thompson of Sunderland; five grandchildren, Cara Broadwell, Catlyn, Robert and Kristi Sawyer all of Rutland, Nicole Broadwell of South Carolina; two great grandchildren, Taylor Hope Broadwell of Conway South Carolina; and Tayden LaMoria of Rutland; a special great nephew, James Cain, who was like a grandson to George; nieces, nephews, cousins; and his cat, Callie. He was predeceased by his wife Hope Bates in 2015; four brothers, Robert, Ronald, Kenneth and Dean Bates; three sisters, Mary Swane, Barbara Dalto and Shirley Disorda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Dodge House, 95 Crescent St. Rutland, VT 05701 or Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
