George F. Collett CLARENDON — George F. Collett, 68, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 28, 1953, in Utica, New York, the son of Francis "Doc" and Eileen (Gray) Collett. He graduated in 1971 from Manchester (New Hampshire) West High School. Mr. Collett married Linda Lievens July 9, 1971. He established Union Fence Co. that he operated for many years until retiring. He also owned and operated The Collectors Corner for several years. He enjoyed model cars and trains. Survivors include his wife, of Clarendon; three daughters, Jody Collett, of Rutland, Kelley Collett, of Tinmouth, Colleen Colaluca, of Sudbury; a son, Kristopher Collett, of Rutland; three brothers, Charles Mitchell, of Allenstown, New Hampshire, Robert Mitchell, of Lynn, Massachusetts, John Mitchell, of Canterbury, New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Alfred "Ben" Mitchell; and sisters, Bernice Allen in 2017 and Linda Bissonnette in 2021. There are no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
