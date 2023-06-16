George F. Pratt RUTLAND — George F. Pratt, of Rutland passed away June 9, 2023 on his 72nd birthday at U.V.M. Medical Center. He was born in Ft. Lee, VA June 9, 1951 the son of George L. and Frances Marie (Cioffi) Pratt. George was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1970. He was employed as a firefighter with Rutland City Fire Department for 30 years 1973-2004. He was employed with Rutland Regional Medical Center, Department of Security 2005-2013. He was a member of the Moose Club, American Legion, VFW and Red Knights Motorcycle group. George had many interests; cooking, motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, boating, having his RV at Lake Bomoseen and exploring the countryside in his BMW convertible. George found his greatest joy being with his many friends. He was kind and generous and always found time to lend a hand to anyone who needed him. He especially enjoyed playing Santa Claus for the children. George brought laughter and joy to all who knew him. George was pre-deceased by his mother and father and sisters. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and his many, many friends. Graveside services will be held Friday June 23, 2023 at 3:00pm at St. Joseph’s Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Moose Club at 4:00pm To quote George. “Remember, Georgie loves you”! Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
