George H. Gould Jr. SPRINGFIELD — George H. Gould Jr., 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Sterling House in Bellows Falls. He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the son of George H. and Barbara D. (Smith) Gould, and attended Haverhill schools. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force where he served as aircraft mechanic with the 513th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Phalsbourg-Bourscheid Air Base in France. Mr. Gould was employed in maintenance at the Greater Haverhill YMCA for many years, retiring in 1998. He previously worked in construction for Western Electric in North Andover, Youngblood Plumbing, United Way and Hillside Cemetery. He also volunteered as a driver for United Way. Survivors include five children Steven and Brian Gould, of Haverhill, George Gould, of McConnells, South Carolina, Timothy Gould, of Springfield, Vermont, Suzanne Gould, of Easthampton, Massachusetts; three sisters Nancy Merritt, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Janice Donohue, of Tampa, Florida, Barbara Guevin, of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Scott Gould; and two brothers Francis and Lewis. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Haverhill YMCA Childcare Programs, 81 Winter St., Haverhill, MA 01830 or online at www.northshoreymca.org/content/annual-campaign. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.