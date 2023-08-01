George “Pete” Heibler Jr FAIR HAVEN — George “Pete” Heibler Jr, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on July 29 after a short battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was born on October 1, 1939, the son of George Alfred and Ilia (Dake) Heibler. He graduated from Staples High School in Westport CT. George entered the Army in 1959 and served in Korea until his honorable discharge. He married Tammy Bellrose in 1990. He was an avid reader and liked to watch cardinals in the yard. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tammy, his children Sharon (Bert) Brown of Georgia, Susan (Mark) Chase of Alabama, Devota Burris of Tennessee, Richard (Becky) Heibler of Granville , NY and Dougla (Beth) Heibler of Whitehall, brother Paul (Colleen)Heibler of Fair Haven, sister Jeanne Ladd ( Jeff) of Castleton, sister in law Margaret Heibler of Castleton, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Frank, David, and Kenny Heibler and sisters Alice Parker and Ilia Soden and 2 grandchildren, David and Jason Chase. A celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Friday, August 4 at the Fair Haven American Legion. A brief memorial service with military honors will take place at 4:15.
