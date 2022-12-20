George J. Allard MANCHESTER & BENNINGTON — George J. Allard of Manchester and Bennington, VT, passed away at home last week on December 15th, 2022, surrounded by his family. The son of George A. Allard and Rita Bronson Allard, he graduated from Bennington Catholic High School in 1963, Providence College in 1967, and went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Angela Allard, that same year on April 1, 1967. “GG” taught at Burr & Burton Seminary (now Academy) in Manchester, VT from 1967-1981, becoming a successful basketball and baseball coach at the same time. He was named “Coach of the Year” in 1971, 1975, and 1981 and won three consecutive Vermont State championships with his Burr and Burton basketball teams in 1976, ’77, &’78. He also served as Burr and Burton’s Athletic Director from 1977-1981. In 2001, he was inducted to the Burr and Burton Athletic Hall of Fame, in 2007 to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Family was a cornerstone of his life. He taught sports to his sons in Little League Baseball, Post 13 Baseball, and in his own Mt. Equinox Basketball Camp. He also reviewed homework and helped his sons with math lessons. By 1983, thinking of his son’s college education, he opened a small family business that became one of the largest independent auto parts stores in the country, run by him and his wife and a long-time team of colleagues until 2005 when it was sold for his second retirement. GG is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Angela M. Allard, his son Brian Patrick of Napa Valley, CA and his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Bronson and Maggie (Howell) Allard of Mt. Prospect, Il as well as the three grandchildren who became the inspiration for George and Angela’s relocation to Illinois: Annabelle, Bronson, & Maisy. GG was predeceased by his older sister and a brother-in-law, Andrea Powers and Richard Powers of Hindsdale, MA and his younger sister, Rosemary Webster of Rutland, VT. Surviving family include brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Patricia Joly of Woodford, VT and GG’s nieces and nephews, Colleen Powers, Kellie Meisl, Erin Webster, Richard Powers, Melissa Crawford, and RJ Joly, and his great nieces and nephews, Colby & Colton Crawford, Garrett and Raegan Joly, Maddix Webster, Christopher Powers, Nicholas Powers, and Benjamin Meisl. Rita R. Allard, step-mother, survives as well. Memorial gifts can be made to the Burr and Burton Academy Athletic Department. A service for GG will be held in Illinios this winter, a life celebration in Vermont later in the spring of 2023.
