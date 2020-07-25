George J. Bruso Sr. WHITEHALL, N.Y. — George J. Bruso Sr., 76, formerly of Hydeville, Vermont, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Hydeville, the son of Edward and Leona (Saunders) Bruso. George married Anne Mainolfi. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, driving around with his beloved dogs and spending time with friends and family. Survivors are his children, Julie Illsley (Michael) of Whitehall, George J. Bruso Jr. of Whitehall, Mary Ferguson (Todd) of Fair Haven, Vermont, and Lisa Moore (Tony) of Clemons, New York; his other son, David Stiles (Laurel) and their son of Las Vegas, Nevada; his siblings, Jack Bruso (Maryann) of Rutland, Vermont, Marion Lulek (John) of Fair Haven, Vermont, and Audrey Mainolfi of Hydeville; his grandchildren, Kristina, Whitney, Todd Jr., Joshua, Chelsea, Jessica and Jacob; his great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaleb and Brielle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; by his wife, Anne Bruso, who died Aug. 2, 2009; by his siblings, Bud, Jane, Nancy and Blanche. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the home of his daughter, Mary Ferguson, at 690 River St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please bring a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.