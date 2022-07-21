George L. Drake Sr. RUTLAND — George L Drake, 65, of Rutland, died Thursday July 7, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born in Rutland on December 21, 1956, the son of Eli and Caroline (Rogers) Drake. He had been a dishwasher at several local restaurants. George liked cooking, fishing playing bingo and listening to music. He is survived by his son George Jr of Florida, brother Michael Drake of Brandon, sisters Marlene Rabtoy of Clarendon, Carol Drake and Susie Drake, both of Rutland, and Gladys Gould of Center Rutland, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from noon until 8 PM. at the VFW on Wales Street in Rutland on Saturday, July 23. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main Street, Rutland VT 05701. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
