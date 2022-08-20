George L. Gould PRESCOTT, AZ — George L. Gould ,83 passed away peacefully in Prescott, AZ on August 16, 2022. He was born in Rutland,VT April 16, 1939 son of Howard and Thelma (Miltimore) Gould. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1957 and joined the United States Air Force and served 21 years. After retirement he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, in Safford, AZ and Phoenix ,Az for 21 years and retired to Chino Valley, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dottie L (Guidry) Gould, four sons, Russell, Stephen, Rex and Shane, all of Arizona, three grandchildren Kaitlyn, Stephen and Jordan and four great grandchildren. Two sisters,Lucille (Gould) and Richard White of Rutland, VT and Nancy (Gould) and Jack Chase of Bomoseen, Vt, brother in law Albert Trinci of Mendon, VT and sister in law Sherry (Ravenna) (Gould) Humphries of Brookridge, FL.and many nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his parents, Brother Howard (Gary) Gould, and sister Kathleen (Gloria) (Gould) Trinci. A memorial service Will be held September 4 at 2:00 pm at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Road 1 E, Chino Valley AZ Memorial contributions may be made to Educational Fund at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Road 1 E, Chino Valley, AZ.
