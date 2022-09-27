George L. Reed Sr. POULTNEY — George L. Reed Sr., 82 died Friday September 23, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a short illness. He was born on December 19, 1939 in Whitehall NY, son of George Reed and Anna (Juckett). He was a lifelong resident of Poultney Vermont. His career and passion was driving truck, where he retired from Loomis Trucking. He was a member of Fair Haven Eagles Club, Granville VFW and Legion, where he enjoyed making friends and cooking spaghetti dinners and holiday meals for patrons. He is survived by his son George L. Reed Jr., and his wife Lisa; his daughter Deborah Infurna and her husband Lawrence; three granddaughters Valerie, Madeline and Allison and two great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his brother Leonard Reed of Hampton, NY; his dear friend Judith Daigle of Granville, NY; two nephews, one niece and several great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the North Granville Cemetery, North Granville with Reverend Jerry McKinney pastor officiating. In leu of flowers, memorial contribution in George’s memory can be made to the Hampton Fire Department, of which he was an original member. Arrangements are under the care of Robert M. King Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at robertmkingfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.