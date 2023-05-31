George L. Whelly AMSTERDAM — George L. Whelly, 95 of Florida Avenue, Amsterdam, passed away at home on Wednesday May 24, 2023. Born in Amsterdam on August 8, 1927, he was the son of the late Bernard and Mae Stager Whelly. George received his education at St. Joseph’s Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary’s Institute in Amsterdam. George retired as a draftsman for Beech-Nut Life Saver Corporation in Canajoharie, NY. George was an honorably discharged United States Navy veteran of World War II. On October 26, 1952, George was united in marriage to Virginia Colistra Whelly. Virginia predeceased George on September 5, 2009. Survivors include one son, David Whelly (Kim) of Red Hook, NY; three daughters, Kathleen Tucker (Geoffrey) of Palm City, FL; Mary Tavino (Louis) of Brewster, NY and Nancy Temple (Jeffrey) of Rutland, VT., nine grandchildren; Matthew Tucker, Christopher Tavino (Sherry) Thomas, deceased (Samantha) and Daniel Tavino (Candace), Colin Temple (Colleen) and Elizabeth Corridan (John), Ariana, Olivia and Nicholas Whelly, great grandchildren, Lucas, Michaela, Codie and Thomas Tavino, Maggie, Louie and Natalie Temple, Henry, and Lena Corridan. One brother-in-law, Joseph Pacino and sister-in-law, Jean Colistra. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. George was also predeceased by his brother, Bernard Whelly and three sisters, Rita Welke, Doris and Shirley Whelly, brothers in law, and sisters in law, Henry Colistra, Marie Pacino, Joseph Villa and Katherine Villa. Funeral services will be held Friday, morning, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, followed at 11:00 by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Amsterdam. Calling hours are Thursday June 8, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary. Memorial gifts in George’s memory may be made to Alzheimers Association of Northeastern New York, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047, Tunnel to Tower, 2361 Hylen, Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 202, Albany, NY 12205 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com
