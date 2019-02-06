George Lewis Kinter CHEVY CHASE, Md. — George Lewis Kinter died peacefully at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2019. Since the death of his beloved wife, Alice, in 2013, George had been lovingly cared for by his daughter, Audrey, and his caregivers Daniel Koroma and Eddah Minah. His life during this time was often enlivened by visits from friends, neighbors and his daughter, Sarah, and her family. George was born on Dec. 7, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William Kinter and Marjorie Boardman. They imparted many gifts to George and his older brother, Bill: intellect, curiosity, a strong sense of justice, a love of travel and a passion for the natural world. After losing his father at a young age, George moved with his family to Middlebury, Vermont. He considered this period to be one of the happiest of his life. His mother built a cabin in Chittenden, Vermont, which would become a beloved summer home for generations to come. After his mother’s untimely death, George was adopted by Sarah Despard who gave him the gift of education at Deerfield Academy and Williams College and summers at a Wyoming cattle ranch. He was an exceptional student at Williams College where he received a BA in American History and Literature in 1952. He was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to Queens College, Oxford University in England where he received a BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics in 1954. In 1954, George enlisted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and served as a map compiler in West Germany during the Korean War. He subsequently developed a keen appreciation for cartography. In 1957, he began his lifelong career as a civil servant, firstly as a Foreign Service officer with the Department of State in Washington, D.C. Before leaving for his first posting in Eritrea, he was introduced to the love of his life, Alice Wells. He proposed marriage on their second date and pushed along by his flooded basement, moved into her Georgetown townhouse. They were married for 56 years. Shortly after their daughter, Sarah, was born, they moved to Asmara, Eritrea, where their daughter, Audrey, was born. They were also posted to Milan, Italy, and Nairobi, Kenya, before they settled in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Their travels, often with their two daughters and subsequently, with their families and many friends, touched five continents, motivated by a love of adventure, cultural exploration and ornithological pursuits. Some of his daughters’ favorite memories included safaris and camping in Kenya’s national parks. George loved both terrifying and exciting his family: dodging rhinos, snorkeling far beyond the outer reefs and sleeping amongst prowling lions. George’s early interest in ornithology was spurred on by Alice's gift of his first pair of binoculars which, along with his camera, were never far from his reach. His passion for bird watching was matched by his gift for identifying birds by ear. He could stand in a dense forest in South America or in his Maryland backyard and solely by listening to a call, decipher a bird’s breed, sex, age and the call’s motivation. Returning to Washington, D.C., George continued to work for the State Department in African Affairs and on the Sinai Support Mission directing and writing about the U.S. peacekeeping mission in the Sinai desert from 1979-83. But he never forgot his calling to the environment. He worked for the UN, the OES and UNEP, was involved in establishing international tanker safety standards and response protocol to ocean dumping, and authored the Panama Canal Treaty’s environmental commission. For a decade, he worked for NOAA, coordinating and managing marine natural resource conservation and assessment, including Superfund emergency response to oil and chemical spills. He wrote the environmental-effects chapter on the EXXON VALDEZ oil spill report submitted to the president, and developed, coordinated and strengthened environmental protective measures for offshore oil and gas lease sales. Following his retirement, George found a new calling in his community of Chevy Chase, Maryland, serving on the village board from 1996-2006 and as board president from 2005-06. He was also a member of the tree committee, and was a daily litter picker upper. He supported his wife’s many interests: the Chevy Chase Historical Society, book groups, many parties and travel adventures. While at home, he loved perusing his large rare bird book collection. George and Alice spent their summers in Vermont, a welcome respite from Washington’s heat. Their days were filled with dog walks and forays in search of wildflowers, ferns and, of course, birds. Their afternoons and evenings often found friends gathered on the porch, with George sitting in his favorite corner wicker perch. George was predeceased by his father, William; his mother, Marjorie; his brother, Bill; his son-in-law, Harry; and many beloved dogs. He is survived by his daughter, Audrey, of Bethesda, Maryland; his daughter, Sarah and husband Dr. Thomas Curchin, of East Montpelier, Vermont; his grandchildren William, Alice and Emma; his nephews Lewis and Bill and niece Marion; and his dog, Cleo. He is also survived by Daniel Koroma, “The Boss,” whose caregiving and friendship will be forever appreciated by George’s family. A memorial gathering to honor George’s life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Chevy Chase Village Hall from 3-5 p.m. All are welcome and stories about George invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) at act.nrdc.org; the Vermont Land Trust at vlt.org; or your local Audubon chapter or at action.audubon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.