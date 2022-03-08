George M. Barrows NORTH SPRINGFIELD — George M.. Barrows, 91, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Roxbury, the son of Leo and Agnes (Wood) Barrows. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean era, aboard an aircraft carrier. On Oct. 20, 1951, Mr. Barrows married Gloria Porter in Windsor. He was employed as a machinist and industrial engineer with Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield, for many years, retiring early in 1986. He was a member of the Hit or Miss Club and enjoyed his houseboat on Lake Champlain and traveling to Las Vegas. Survivors include two daughters, Penny Lucas, of South Plymouth, Idaho, Diana Miles, of Naples, Maine; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; 26 nieces and nephews. Mr. Barrows was predeceased by his wife in 2019; a son, John Barrows, in 2017; and his siblings, Ruth Gilcris, Marion Conley, Ruby Williams, Dorothy Thurston, James, Leo, William, Frederick and Robert Barrows. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Association of Vermont & New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or at www.vnhcare.org. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
