George M. Howard DOBBS FERRY NY — George Marshall Howard, M.D., 92 (almost 93) of Dobbs Ferry N.Y. and Salisbury, CT recently moved to Cape Cod, MA. He passed away on April 22, 2023 at Harbor Point in Centerville, MA surrounded by his loved ones. George was born on June 12, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. He is the first child of Mary Isabell Marshall Howard and Philip Jay Howard, M.D. He was a brilliant and much-loved man by all who knew him and had too many accomplishments to list. He was Valedictorian of his Highland Park High School Class, a member of its orchestra and leader of a jazz band he created and starred in as trumpet player for high school dances. He was an accomplished trumpet player who idolized Harry James and played in Jazz bands well into his later years. George graduated from Dartmouth College in 1952 and attended Union Theology Seminary from 1952-1953. Then he followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and pursued Ophthalmology. Graduating from Albany Medical College in 1959 and then onto Harvard University Mass Eye Infirmary 1960-1964. George began his lifelong Ophthalmology career in 1964 at the Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute - Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and retired 44 years later in March 2008. He was also the Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology for many years. He was a knight of the American Society, Royal Order of St. John, appointed by Queen Elizabeth II. He was an active member/lector of the St John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury, CT. He was a lifelong member of the New York Athletic Club, the New York Yacht Club, and the Ardsley Country Club in Ardsley Park, NY. As you can tell, he led a very rich life. George loved traveling, especially on Cruise Ships with the QE II being a favorite. He had an infectious smile which endeared him to the many wonderful people who cared for him over the last few years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy Colean Howard, his adoring daughter, Camille Angela Howard Alberico, his son in law, Bruce Michael Alberico, his Grandchildren, Victoria Patricia Alberico, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Nancy Alberico, and his siblings, Julie (& Peter) Parker, Philip (Jay) Howard, Charlie (& Kathy) Howard, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He also had many very dear friends who he held close to his heart and cared about deeply, Peggy Suchanyc, Bill Furey, and Eric Johnson to name just a few. I cannot properly express how much he will be missed, but I certainly want to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale, Harbor Point & Hospice. They have all been incredible, kind, loving, caretakers that I am forever grateful to, and am sure extended his life expectancy, and guided me/us through the very difficult process of saying goodbye to a loved one, my sweet dad. A memorial service and burial in Vermont will be held at a later date. For online guest condolences, please visit hallettfuneralhome.com
