George P. Hinckley rites BELMONT — The funeral service for George Philip Hinckley, 73, who died Jan. 1, 2019, was held Thursday at American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Liam Muller, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Jim Mills sounded taps. The eulogy was offered by Kevin Green. A reception followed catered by Keith’s Country Kitchen. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
