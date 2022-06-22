George R. Costello RUTLAND - Funeral services for George R. Costello, 81, of Rutland who died June 15, 2022 were held Monday at 11:00am at St. Peter’s Church. Officiating was Rev. John Tokaz, O. F. M. Cap., Pastor. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Gift bearers were Aidan Costello. Grace Mary Costello and Jack Costello. Readers were Kathleen Lozen and Steve Canney. Lori Canney read the Prayers of the faithful. The eulogy was offered by his son Andrew Costello. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Tokaz reciting the prayers of the burial service. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post # 31 flag folders were Clayton Rockwell, Mark Prouty, Steve Kipp, Suzanne Williams and William Champine with Clayton Rockwell sounding taps and Ron Fairbanks making the presentation. A reception followed at the American Legion Post # 31 of Rutland. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
