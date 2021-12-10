George T. Boretos SOUTH BURLINGTON — George T. Boretos, 93, a former Rutland resident, died Dec. 5, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in Rutland, Feb. 2, 1928, the son of Thomas and Maize (Dibble) Boretos. George was drafted in his senior year in high school and proudly served his country in the Korean conflict. In the service, George earned his high school diploma. George continued to be a member of the Army Reserves for 18 years. In 1950, George married the love of his life, Charlene Gallagher. They shared 70 years of marriage, a feat few others can match. George worked as a mechanic for Melen’s Garage. He later became service manager for Smith Buick in Rutland. After 28 years at Smith’s, George started work at General Electric in Rutland. He retired in 1989. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife, brother Jim and sister-in-law Donna. George was a lover of a good card game, a cigar and the daily crossword puzzle. He spent countless hours in the company of his grandchildren and he was the best babysitter. He knew the importance of a good tea party, and read Goodnight Moon a million times. George lost Charlene in May of 2021 and now they are together again. George is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth “Robin” Booraem, of South Burlington, Anne Marie Freed and her husband, Bill, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Jeanine Boretos-Barone, of Jericho. The three girls blessed George and Charlene with eight grandchildren, Priscilla Desjardins and her husband, JP, of Williston, Vermont, Lauren Ozimek and her husband, Daniel, of Colchester, Vermont, John Barone Jr., of Jericho, Daniel and Samuel Freed, of Franklin, Tennessee, Sasha and Luke Freed, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sierra Stump and her husband, Alec, of Salt Lake City, Utah. The greatest joy of George’s last years was the birth of his great-grandson, Benjamin Thomas Desjardins. To quote George, “Ben has a killer smile.” He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, James and Steve Boretos; and by his sister, Anatasia Smith. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Officiating will be Fr. Nicanor Kutelas, of Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Rutland. Calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Committee on Temporary Shelters, 95 North Ave., Burlington, VT 05401; or Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
