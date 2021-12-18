George T. Boretos RUTLAND — The funeral service for George T. Bortetos, 93, who died Dec. 5, 2021, was held Dec. 15 at Clifford Funeral Home. Officiating was Fr. Nicanor Kutelas of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Rutland. The organist was Angela Lundrigan, and the vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Bearers were Dan Orechnick, John Sr. and John Barone Jr., Luke Freed, J.P. Desjardin and Mike Gallagher. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
