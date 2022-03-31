George T. McNaughton SPRINGFIELD — George Theodore "GT" McNaughton passed peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in Springfield, Vermont. He was 70. GT was born in Coldwater, Michigan, to Ford Blaine and Lena Mae (Mulchahey) McNaughton on April 17, 1951. He was the youngest of three brothers. He grew up in Fremont, Indiana, where he graduated from Fremont High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Oregon, his law degree from Indiana University, and a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. He returned to Fremont and married his high school sweetheart, Beth Hadene Tredway, in 1973. They lived in Fremont where their lives revolved around raising their six children, their membership in the LDS church, and GT’s law practice. He was a pillar of that community, serving on multiple boards and organizations. On Aug. 30, 1988, Beth unexpectedly died, leaving him a widower with six young children. GT remarried to Susan Stookey, and they were married from 1990 to 1996. In 1994, they and their now seven children moved to Springfield, Vermont. In Springfield, GT devoted himself to a new community. He practiced law with George Lamb, served on the school board, worked on restoring and keeping Park Street School as a town treasure, made a run as Springfield State Representative, and had just stepped down as selectman this past term. Many in Springfield knew him for his cantankerous public persona, always tirelessly advocating for the economic recovery of Springfield. He spent his evenings and weekends imagining ways to revitalize the town. He was a dreamer and a visionary who loved Springfield and being a Vermonter. He was a reformed Indiana-Republican, so reformed and progressive perhaps unrecognizable to his Midwest hometown. In 1997, he married Kathleen Maugherman, with whom he spent the next 25 years at their home in Springfield. GT and Kathy, with a big home and even bigger hearts, opened their doors to more than their (together) 11 children. They had dozens of foster children, family friends, and church friends who would live with them when they needed a place to stay, be it a day, a month, or a year. He dabbled in farming (badly), gardening (better), and feeding birds (successfully). He loved studying history, taking road trips with Kathy, and getting into heated and over-the-top Facebook “discussions.” He was an avid reader and enjoyed huge family gatherings and watching movies with his grandkids. He could be seen at each and every track and cross-country meet, first of his children and then of his grandchildren, yelling loudly while sitting in his lawn chair, with an umbrella and a bag of M&Ms. GT was predeceased by his first wife, Beth Tredway McNaughton; and two stillborn children, Laddie and Lassie. He was also predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Laura Cody McNaughton. In addition to his wife, Kathleen McNaughton, he is survived by his many children, Justin and Candace (née Baker) McNaughton, of Toronto, Ontario; Nathan and Marina (née Wood) McNaughton, of Weathersfield, Vermont; Heidi Mills McNaughton, of Springfield, Vermont; Ethan McNaughton, of Weathersfield, Vermont; Zachary and Wendi (née Dowst) McNaughton, of Cavendish, Vermont; Brigham and wife Bethany (née Walls) McNaughton, of Kittery, Maine; Ian McNaughton, of Norfolk, Virginia; and Aaron Kent, of Morrison, Colorado. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Amy Maugherman Lewis, of Angola, Indiana; Audri Maugherman Stockman, of Angola, Indiana; and Dawn Maugherman, of Lagrange, Indiana. Additionally, he is survived by his two brothers, Earl McNaughton, of Arizona; and Lee McNaughton, of Springfield, Vermont. Finally, he was survived by his 20 grandchildren. There will be a service this Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Park Street Auditorium in the Park Street School in Springfield, Vermont. There will be a visitation at the Davis Memorial Chapel beforehand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 99 Summer St. in Springfield, Vermont. GT will be buried in the Covenanter Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund in Honor of George McNaughton, mailed to Lamb and McNaughton, P.O. Box 860, Springfield, VT 05156; or to The Springfield Improvement Fund in Honor of George McNaughton, mailed to Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156, care of Jeff Mobus. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
