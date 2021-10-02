George T. Wright RUTLAND TOWN — The graveside service for George Timothy Wright, 95, who died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, where unvaccinated attendees should wear masks. A reception will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland, where only those fully vaccinated should attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
