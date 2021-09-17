George T. Wright RUTLAND TOWN — George Timothy Wright, 95, of Rutland Town, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his residence, following a brief period of declining health. George was born in Hardwick, Vermont, on Dec. 31, 1925, the son of George and Mary (Weinle) Angell, later adopted by Donald and Mary (Weinle) Wright. He entered the Air Force in WWII during his senior year in high school. He went through pilot training at Wittenberg College in Springfield, Ohio, where he earned enough credits to get his high school diploma. He graduated from Parks Air College in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautics. George married Marion Smith of Pittsford, Vermont, on Dec. 26, 1948. George served seven-and-a-half years active-duty military which included two years’ pilot training and five-and-a-half years as an R&D test engineer and flight testing for the Air Force Flight Dynamics Laboratory and Propulsion Laboratory, 13 years Ready Reserve, retiring as a Major. During his Ready Reserve time, he also worked for the Federal Civil Service in R&D for 30 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. During his career, he rose through the ranks to become a branch chief and program manager of the Aircraft Compressor Research Facility/Air Force Propulsion Laboratory. Following retirement, George was a volunteer ski patroller at Pico Ski Area for 25 years where he was involved in teaching CPR and First Aid and worked for 10 years as a safety officer for Wright Construction Inc. He was also a member of the First Response Squad in Chittenden and the First Aid Chair for the Rutland Red Cross Chapter. George enjoyed every moment of life, filling his retirement years with a variety of activities, including training and hunting with bird dogs (both locally and out West), deer hunting, fishing and skiing. George and Marion particularly enjoyed summer-long driving vacations in an Airstream, traveling across the U.S., Mexico and Canada several times. They had a particular love for Alaska and spent many summers fishing for salmon while camping in the Airstream along the Kenai River. George’s enthusiasm for the great outdoors was passed on to his children and they remain forever grateful to him for this passion. Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marion; his children, Brett (Sandra Predom), of Mount Holly, Andrea (Dennis) Abplanalp, of Florida, Fred (Kim) Wright, of Pennsylvania, and John (Elaine) Gibbs, of Texas; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one grandchild. A celebration of life is planned for Oct. 16, 2021; the location will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Memorial contributions in George’s memory may be made to Rutland County Humane Society.
