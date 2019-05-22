George W. Davenport POUTLNEY — George W. Davenport, age 90, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, with family by his side. George was the son of Homer Walter and Sylvia (Erwin) Davenport. He was born in Milford, CT, on Jan. 28, 1929. George is survived by his children Michael (Pat), Douglas (Nancy) and Sandy Kelley (Ron), all of Poultney. Gramp has 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two nephews. George was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; son, John; and sister, Mildred Wilton. A private burial with military honors will be in the Poultney Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Poultney American Legion Hall. Memorial donations in George's name may be made to the American Legion, Post 39, Poultney, in care of the Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
