George W. Finch PROCTOR — George W. Finch, 81, died peacefully at his home in Proctor on September 27, 2022. He was born in Rutland on February 7, 1941, the son of Anna (Drescher) Finch and George Copp Finch. He was married to the love of his life Donna for over 50 years. He loved cars and began working on engines when he was 12 years old. Every spring he looked forward to fishing the day away at Kent Pond. He was always ready to lend a hand to his friends and neighbors and always had a few stories to share. He is survived by his sisters Gladys Morse of Hudson, New York and Irene Holland of Proctor, his son Michael of Proctor, his daughter Penny (Patrick) Hogan of West Rutland, granddaughter Sally Hogan of West Rutland and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Anna Davis and Carol Bachand, brothers Raymond, Eugene and Edward. Per his request there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
