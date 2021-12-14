George W. Hall RUTLAND — George W. Hall, 74, died Dec. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, Oct. 24, 1947, son of George W. and Mildred (Crockett) Hall. George was a graduate of Haverhill Academy in Haverhill, New Hampshire. Mr. Hall was a U.S. Marine Corps and Vermont Army National Guard veteran. He served in the military for 21 years. George was a semi truck driver for Bellavance Trucking Co., JP Noonan and Pike Industries. He was a night watchman at Tambrands. Surviving are his wife, Diana (Frederick) Hall, of Rutland; three sons, George Timothy Hall, Jason Carl Hall and David M. Hall; a brother, Michael Robert Hall, of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Michelle L. Swain, Mark A. Hazen, John R. Laferriere; and a very special family, Drew Cross, Kelly Cross, Brandon Cross and Lexi Cross. George loved them very much. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
