George W. Kimmel Jr PITTSFORD— George W. Kimmel Jr., age 56, died July 2, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. George is the son of George Sr. [deceased] and Sue Anne Kimmel. George is survived by his children, Patrick and Emma, his sister, Susan Cerceo, and his nephew, Ayden Cerceo. He was a graduate of Saint John Neumann and Temple University. George was previously the Director of the Center for Sleep Disorders at Rutland Regional Medical Center. There will be a visitation at 9 AM, followed by Mass at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 19th at Saint Monica Catholic Church 17th and Ritner Streets, Phildaelphia, PA Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
