George W. Peck IV Jan. 30, 1932 -June 10, 2020 CHITTENDEN — George died peacefully at Clintonia Knoll, his beloved family retreat on the shores of the Chittenden Reservoir, a sacred spot purchased nearly 100 years ago by his grandfather, the Rev. George Peck Jr. George was surrounded by his loving family, Julie Harvey (Lincoln), Jennifer Orluck and her children, Dylan and Jessica. His deeply devoted and adoring wife, Norene, was also by his side as he passed away. Born and raised in Rutland, Vermont, George graduated from Middlebury College as a proud member of the Chi Psi Fraternity in 1953. He then volunteered to serve his country during the Korean War. After his military service, George launched himself into a distinguished business career which included an early and formative tenure at ITT. In subsequent years, George was a partner in consulting firm, Canny, Bowen, as well as Quincy Partners, a pioneer in leveraged buyouts. George became a founding partner in Kohlberg and Company, along with his lifelong friend and colleague, Jerry Kohlberg, where he remained active until his retirement in 1998. Those who knew George well, or encountered him only casually, were struck by his keen intellect, sharp wit, personal warmth, humility, elegance and generosity. He was philanthropic to his core, but nothing was more valuable to him than the display of love toward, and from, his small but precious family. A private ceremony took place in Dellwood Cemetery in Manchester, Vermont, on June 13, 2020, and donations to the Vermont Foodbank would be most welcome in this time of COVID-19 crisis. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.