George W. Shaw RUTLAND — George W. Shaw, 61, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 21, 1959, in Granville, New York, the son of George E. and Elizabeth (Lewis) Shaw. He married Susan McEckron Oct. 25, 1999. Mr. Shaw was employed by Brown’s Auto Salvage in Hydeville. He served eight years in the Vermont National Guard. He enjoyed anything mechanical and working around the house. Survivors include his wife, of Rutland, five siblings, Tina LaPlant, Robert Lewis, both of Pittsford, George and Peter Shaw, both of Ohio, Steve Shaw, of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Shaw was predeceased by his parents; an infant sister, Maryann, in 1962; and a brother, Michael Shaw, in 2020. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.