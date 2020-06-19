George Wadsworth Cobb PITTSFORD — George Wadsworth Cobb, 80, formerly of Brandon, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Forest Dale, the son of Richard and Marion (Brown) Cobb. He graduated in 1957 from Brandon High School. Mr. Cobb was a carpenter, self employed and later worked for Naylor & Breen Builders for many years, as a trim and finish man. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include daughters Kelly Cobb of Pittsford, Melissa Tallman of Ocala, Florida, Sue Bilodeau of Whiting and Patricia Cobb of Rutland; several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Richard Cobb III; and three siblings, Frank O’Neil, Clarence Smith, Dorothy McKinnon. Respecting his wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Pittsford First Response Squad, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
