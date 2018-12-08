George Walter Shortsleeve SHOREHAM - George Walter Shortsleeve, 84, a resident of Shoreham, Vermont, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Porta Caeli Hospice House in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a short, unexpected illness. George was born in Burlington on Nov. 12, 1934, the son of the late Paul C. Shortsleeve Sr. and Alice M. Allen. He attended Christ the King Catholic School in Rutland. He was a longtime employee of Vermont Marble in Center Rutland. George and his family moved to Manchester in 1967 where he owned and operated Shortsleeve Texaco and Million Mile Muffler. After he retired, he worked part time at East Dorset General Store. George moved to Shoreham where he enjoyed summers and wintered in Oklahoma. George attended the Roman Catholic Church in Shoreham and Mannford, Oklahoma. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Beebe and husband Doug, of East Dorset; sister, Margaret Ahlquist, of South Carolina; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; two very special, honorary grandchildren Damian and David Rhyne; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine LaBelle Shortsleeve, whom he married May 30, 1953; daughter, Mary Shortsleeve; son, George "Porky" Shortsleeve; brother, Paul Shortsleeve; and daughter-in-law, Gladys Shortsleeve. A Mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Interment will follow in the family lot in South Village Cemetery in East Dorset. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in George's memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.