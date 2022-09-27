George C. Wanner Jr. CHITTENDEN — George passed away peacefully early Sunday morning at his home in Chittenden, following a Saturday filled with family, friends, love, and laughter. George loved the sunrise and Sunday morning delivered a most glorious display. We who love him so dearly know that all is well. He was born in Newport News, VA to George C. and Margaret Keane Wanner. After the war, they moved to Morristown NJ to be with extended family. Here George grew up with his rough and tumble cousins and younger sister, all creating merriment and mischief along the way. He spent his teen years in Kinnelon NJ where he attended Butler High School. George always had wanderlust and with the resurgence of hitchhiking in the 1960s, he headed cross country with his thumb outstretched and a couple of bucks. This need to see what’s around the next corner never left him. For nearly 50 years he made his living as an owner operator of Down the Road Truckin’ traveling to all continental US states and most Canadian provinces. He never tired of the road ahead but found exhilaration in the new people and new places. Every load he hauled etched a new story for the mill. And George could carry on conversations with the best of them, friends and strangers alike. He was 76 years old when he hauled his last oversize load from NYC to Montreal in July 2020. It was not until a year later that he made a decision to officially retire with the sale of his beloved 2000 model Peterbilt, whom he called “Old Blue.” There were tears in his eyes as she went down the road with a new driver behind the wheel. During his early travels, George met and married Bonnie Robbins and together they had two children, daughter Rondene and son George III. This union did not last and George became a single Dad at a time when it was quite unusual. In 1969, he met Kathleen Murphy and the following year they moved to Vermont with two young children, a Volkswagen bug, and a few bucks. In a short time, the Wanner family expanded with the addition of two more children, daughter Duski and son Jayde. Their four children grew up together as strong and loving siblings. A trucker’s family is a special breed and George’s made his life on the road possible and rewarding. George is survived by Kathleen, his spouse of 52 years, daughter Rondene Wanner, sons George “Chuck” Wanner and Jayde Wanner; four grandchildren, Glenn “Chip” Wanner, George Wanner IV (Kelly), Kaimana Wanner (Shyanna), and Annette Emond Wanner; he was “GG Pa” to four great grandbabies, Bennett, Brynn, Madeline, and Grace. This wonderful family that he had showered with love and lessons, brought it all full circle in his time of illness. George was predeceased by his daughter Duski in 2010, parents George and Margaret, sister Susanne, and cousin Fenwick. He was also predeceased by several of his closest friends in the last decade. When George was not on the road he enjoyed fishing with his canine companion, Louisa, who came home in his truck as a 6-week old pup from Louisa County in Virginia. They have been inseparable for the last 13 years. He loved his tractors and other equipment and spent hours scraping roads or moving dirt and snow. He loved sharing his knowledge and experience with his children and grandchildren. George was also a lover of yard sales and had amassed a large collection of other people’s “junk.” He and Kathleen also enjoyed attending concerts at Rutland’s Paramount Theater, coastal Maine vacations, and long drives together. George made friends easily, always eager to help but could never let a rousing controversy slip by, taking either side of an argument with ease. George requested a “Green Burial,” under the arrangements of Barnard Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Baird Cemetery, Chittenden Rd., Chittenden on Thursday, Sept 29, 2022 at 10:30AM. We invite all to join us for a graveside service as we honor his last wishes and invite you also to share memories, music, anecdotes. The family invites you to the “truck barn” at 1 Cobble Hill Lane after the service to share in food and drink. In deciding on charitable contributions, the family chose an organization that supports those who earn their living over the road and are facing challenges. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Truckers Final Mile, 3301-R Coors Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 or online at www.truckersfinalmile.org.
