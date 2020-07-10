Georgia Schneeberg RUTLAND — Georgia Schneeberg, 95, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1925, in Dickinson, North Dakota, the daughter of Gustav and Adeline (Schmidt) Karras. She was proud of her Greek and German heritage and was one of seven children growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Nov. 23, 1951, she married Ervin Frederick Schneeberg. They were married for 44 years until Ervin passed away on June 12, 1995. Georgia served in World War II as a Navy WAVE and held a lifelong patriotic devotion to God and country. She went on to obtain her private pilot's license and attended the Layton School of Art where she studied life drawing. Georgia also enjoyed the art of quilting and did extensive genealogand son-in-law Jim Sowardsy research. She is survived by daughter Becky and son-in-law Jim Sowards of Rutland, Vermont, and son Kirk Schneeberg of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; as well as two granddaughters, Mattie Sowards and Sheryl Guse. Sheryl is the mother of Georgia's three great-grandchildren in Milwaukee.
