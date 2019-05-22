Georgianna P. (D'Avignon) Bobar SPRINGFIELD — Georgianna P. (D’Avignon) Bobar, 92, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Springfield Hospital, following a battle with cancer. She was born June 22, 1926, in Cornwall, the daughter of Mary “Rose” (Shackett) and Joseph A. D’Avignon. She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn Bobar, in 1976; and a daughter, Gwendolyn Williams, in 2008. Survivors include a brother, James D’Avignon, of Weybridge; two sisters Rita Armell, of Vergennes, Mary Dasler, of Hialeah, FL; seven children Glenn and Gregory, of Chester, Gary and Gracie Griffin, of Bellows Falls, Gerard, of London, KY, Gale Howard and Gloria Paradis, of Springfield; also 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral services to be held on May 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Nolin-Murray Center next to the church. Burial will be at a later date.
